Deputies searching for man, woman who stole cart full of merchandise from Port Allen Walmart
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two people who stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from a Port Allen Walmart in May.
Deputies released photos of the individuals, a Black man and a Black woman, entering the store and leaving with full shopping carts without paying. They were both seen in security footage leaving in a white Mercedes SUV.
If anyone recognizes the individuals and has any information about their identity, readers are urged to contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
