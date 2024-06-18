80°
Deputies searching for man, woman who stole cart full of merchandise from Port Allen Walmart

1 hour 48 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 10:24 AM June 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two people who stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from a Port Allen Walmart in May.

Deputies released photos of the individuals, a Black man and a Black woman, entering the store and leaving with full shopping carts without paying. They were both seen in security footage leaving in a white Mercedes SUV.

If anyone recognizes the individuals and has any information about their identity, readers are urged to contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

