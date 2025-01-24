54°
Deputies searching for man who burglarized home on Dawncrest Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man who burglarized a residence on Monday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, security cameras captured footage of a man seen burglarizing a home on Dawncrest Drive on May 21.
No other details were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.
