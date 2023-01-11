Deputies searching for man caught on video during armed robbery firing shots into convenience store

HAMMOND - A man was caught on camera firing multiple shots inside a gas station during an armed robbery, with several being used to forcibly open the cash register on Saturday.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for the man who can be seen firing one shot inside of the store as soon as he enters. The sheriff's office reports the man also committed another armed robbery right outside of the store prior to entering.

He reportedly used several bullets to forcibly open the cash register, and deputies said the man appeared to "inadvertently" fire more shots while he was retrieving the cash inside.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.