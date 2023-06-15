88°
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing thousands in bank fraud scheme
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands from a victim in a bank fraud scheme.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man pictured is believed to have stolen card information and $4,000 in withdrawals from the victim's account.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636.
