Deputies searching for man accused of stealing thousands in bank fraud scheme

1 hour 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, June 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands from a victim in a bank fraud scheme. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man pictured is believed to have stolen card information and $4,000 in withdrawals from the victim's account. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636.

