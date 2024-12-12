59°
Deputies searching for man accused of burglarizing car along Port Allen highway
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a vehicle in Port Allen.
Deputies said the man, pictured on surveillance cameras, is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary that happened on Nov. 22. The burglary happened along U.S. 190 near La. 1.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or deputies at 225-382-5200.
