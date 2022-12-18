47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane

5 hours 8 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, December 18 2022 Dec 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 12:46 PM December 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint before leaving in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. The sheriff's office released surveillance images of the man and his vehicle.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies at (225) 389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days