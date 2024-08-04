Deputies searching for five in 'Operation No Show'

ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are looking for several subjects during an ongoing initiative called Operation No Show.

The following individuals ignored their court date which subsequently led to a bench warrant being issued by the court for failure to appear:

Johnnie Johnson, 35, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Danburg, 50, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for conspiracy to distribute CDS II, and possession of CDS IV.

Jason Creed, 35, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for impeding the flow of traffic, possession of CDS I, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedric Lomas, 37, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for two counts of battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, and resisting an officer.

Shelby Mitchell, 24, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for theft.