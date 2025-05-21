Deputies searching for couple who stole laptop from arranged online sale meet-up

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for a couple who arranged to buy a laptop and then took off with the device without paying.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that the laptop was listed for sale online and the buyer and seller met at a convenience store along Highway 22 on May 8.

Deputies said that the buyer, a Black male with a tattoo of a skeleton outline on his hand, took the device, got into a car and the driver, a Black female wearing an SLU hoodie, drove away. She was reportedly driving a new Kia K5 with a temp tag in the window and license plate frame from “Allstar” car dealership.

Anyone with information about the pair can call (985) 507-1679.