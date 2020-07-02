Deputies looking for man who robbed daiquiri shop at gunpoint

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a daiquiri shop Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about a man robbing a daiquiri shop on LA 16. The sheriff says the robber demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.