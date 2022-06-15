Deputies raid St. Gabriel police chief's home and office after evidence goes missing

ST. GABRIEL - Search warrants were executed at St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau's home and office Wednesday afternoon.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, search warrants were issued in connection to missing evidence in a homicide case the DA's office asked deputies to pursue.

Sheriff Stassi said when deputies started looking through the case, they noticed $3,500 that was supposed to be locked away in evidence gone.

Deputies executed two search warrants Wednesday for Chief Ambeau's home and office. The sheriff's office involved the FBI in the case, but agents did not help execute search warrants.