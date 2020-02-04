Deputies: Mugger swinging metal pole chased victim along Gardere Lane, stole wallet

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a man in a Jan. 30 robbery in the Gardere area.

According to an official report, a man who was walking down the street around 11 p.m. on a Thursday night said he was robbed at the intersection of Rush and Gardere Lane when a man on an orange bicycle rode up to him and demanded that he 'give up his money.'

The victim told deputies he didn't comply with the attacker, and instead ran away toward the Gardere Meat Market.

The victim went on to say the robber followed him, struck him with a large metal pole, brandished a knife and stole his wallet in addition to $300 in cash.

Deputies note that as the victim was describing the event, he appeared to be moderately intoxicated.

Authorities say they searched the Gardere area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

Days later, on Feb. 3 deputies caught up with 37-year-old Daniel Avalos-Soto, a man whose physical appearance and ownership of an orange bike appeared to match the description of the robbery suspect they'd been searching for.

Once in custody, Avalos-Soto told authorities the victim's story was inaccurate and claimed that the victim had actually stolen money from Avalos-Soto first, and the only reason he'd chased the victim down was to get it back.

But authorities say Avalos-Soto admitted to hitting the man with a large pipe, though he denied brandishing a knife.

However, deputies say Avalos-Soto shortly thereafter changed his story and said he actually didn't remember certain specifics of that evening because he was "high on drugs" at the time of the incident.

Authorities arrested Avalos-Soto on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.