Deputies: Man dies after vomiting packages of 'suspected narcotics' while in patrol car
JEFFERSON PARISH - A man being taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died after he vomited up small packages of suspected narcotics while in transport, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said the deputy who was driving noticed the man was in some type of "medical distress," WWLTV wrote. The deputy reportedly called for EMS to meet them at the center.
It was then discovered the arrested man had vomited in the back of the patrol car and the vomit included "several bundles of suspected narcotics," officials said.
The arrested man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy and a toxicology report will be conducted.
