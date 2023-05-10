Latest Weather Blog
Deputies make arrest after woman finds tracking device under her car
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly placing a tracking device on the underside of a woman's car.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in which a woman stated there was an "unknown object" on the underside of the rear-passenger side of her car. She removed the object, which deputies determined to be a Spytec GPS tracking device.
A product page for the device describes it as a "wireless battery-powered tracker that can be placed virtually anywhere."
Investigators were able to trace the purchase of the tracker back to Austin Henrikson, 29, using his credit card and the phone number associated with the device.
Trending News
Henrikson was arrested Tuesday and booked for the prohibited usage of a tracking device. His bond has not yet been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge philanthropist turns himself in after deputies say he was involved...
-
DOTD beginning survey work along Dalrymple Drive for I-10 widening
-
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from...
-
Baton Rouge high school students build arcade machine
-
Access to TikTok may soon be limited in Louisiana