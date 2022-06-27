74°
Deputies looking for vehicle linked to catalytic converter thefts

Sunday, June 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - Deputies are looking for a car that has been linked to the theft of several catalytic converters. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, several catalytic converters were stolen from a home on LA-16 near LA-1054 in Amite. 

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and possible suspects involved with the theft. 

Anyone with information should call (800) 554-5254. 

