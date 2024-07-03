Deputies looking for two women caught on camera stealing puppies from Loranger home

LORANGER— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two women caught on video stealing three puppies from a home in Loranger Saturday evening.

In surveillance video provided by deputies, the women can be seen unleashing and stealing three German Shepard puppies from the backyard.

Ashely Rodriguez with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office says the security camera alerted the homeowners in real-time while they were away.

"(The homeowners) even tried to engage with them through the cameras to ask who they were and what they were doing," Rodriguez said.

They can be seen looking at the camera before they carry the puppies to their car and drive off.

The owners were selling them for $300 a piece and the dogs had been left outside briefly when the owner left the house. Deputies say they suspect the thieves might have known about the puppies being for sale, although the owners say they weren't expecting company.

"The animals appeared to have been well cared for," Rodriguez said. "There were water bowls and other items like food, bedding and toys that seem like a normal pet home."

Anyone with information about the theft can call the sheriff's office at 1-800-554-5245.