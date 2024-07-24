76°
Deputies looking for suspect in Port Allen shooting
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting one person Tuesday evening.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 23-year-old Julius Knox Jr. of Baton Rouge for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Deputies said one person was shot off Rebelle Lane. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on Knox's whereabouts can call (225) 343-9234.
