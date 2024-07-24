76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for suspect in Port Allen shooting

2 hours 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 10:13 PM July 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting one person Tuesday evening. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 23-year-old Julius Knox Jr. of Baton Rouge for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. 

Deputies said one person was shot off Rebelle Lane. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on Knox's whereabouts can call (225) 343-9234. 

