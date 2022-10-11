Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story.