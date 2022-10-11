77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex

4 hours 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 11 2022 Oct 11, 2022 October 11, 2022 2:16 PM October 11, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days