Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old from Tickfaw

TICKFAW - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for information on a runaway 16-year-old last seen Tuesday.

Officials are looking for Cade Hawxhurst, a white male with light brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black T-shirt, black basketball slides and black socks around 9:30 p.m. on Stafford Road in Tickfaw.

Anyone with information regarding Cade’s whereabouts can contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2031.