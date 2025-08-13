82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old from Tickfaw

1 hour 26 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 8:55 PM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for information on a runaway 16-year-old last seen Tuesday.

Officials are looking for Cade Hawxhurst, a white male with light brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black T-shirt, black basketball slides and black socks around  9:30 p.m. on Stafford Road in Tickfaw.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding Cade’s whereabouts can contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2031.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days