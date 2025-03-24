76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man

30 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 4:27 PM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies are looking for a driver who hit an 86-year-old man in Breaux Bridge and kept driving, leaving him to die. 

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said 86-year-old Charles LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge was hit shortly before 7 a.m. on Doyle Road. 

Trending News

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the driver. Anyone with information can call (337) 394-3071. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days