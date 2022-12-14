59°
Deputies looking for missing teen in St. Helena Parish

Wednesday, December 14 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her home early Tuesday morning. 

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Ryliegh Merceir was last seen at her home around 2:30 a.m. The department did not immediately provide a more specific location but said she was wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (225)222-4413.

