66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for missing man who suffers from Dementia

2 hours 5 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, December 15 2024 Dec 15, 2024 December 15, 2024 9:02 PM December 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who suffers from Dementia and went missing on Saturday. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Bobby Calvery was last seen leaving 22551 Greenwell Springs Road around 4 p.m. in a blue Tacoma with the license plate LA Y360082 and has not been seen since. 

Calvery was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white slip-on shoes. Deputies said he relies on life-saving medical equipment that he needs. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call (225) 398-5000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days