Deputies looking for missing man who suffers from Dementia

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who suffers from Dementia and went missing on Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Bobby Calvery was last seen leaving 22551 Greenwell Springs Road around 4 p.m. in a blue Tacoma with the license plate LA Y360082 and has not been seen since.

Calvery was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white slip-on shoes. Deputies said he relies on life-saving medical equipment that he needs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call (225) 398-5000.