Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man

By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash. 

Wand was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road and Highway 16. 

Anyone with information on Wand's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241.

