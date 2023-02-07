72°
Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
Wand was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road and Highway 16.
Anyone with information on Wand's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241.
