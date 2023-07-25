92°
Deputies looking for missing Denham Springs man

1 hour 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2023 Jul 25, 2023 July 25, 2023 5:19 PM July 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for a man who was last seen July 22. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Cameron McCrory was spotted around the Eden Church Road area of Denham Springs on Saturday, but has not been seen since. 

Anyone with information about McCrory's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241. 

