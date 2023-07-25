Deputies looking for missing Denham Springs man

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for a man who was last seen July 22.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Cameron McCrory was spotted around the Eden Church Road area of Denham Springs on Saturday, but has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about McCrory's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241.