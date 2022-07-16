82°
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Hammond
HAMMOND - Deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Hammond on July 8.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Breanna McFarland was last seen on Womack Drive in Hammond last Friday. McFarland was wearing a black top, black shorts and a blue jean jacket.
Anyone with information on McFarland's whereabouts should call deputies at (985) 902-2011.
