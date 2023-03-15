53°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man who stole 5 tablets from Burbank Walmart on Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole 5 tablets from the Walmart on Burbank Drive.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, around 8 a.m. the suspect went into an 'employees only' part of the store and stole $1,300 worth of electronic tablets.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen merchandise should call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-Parish approves lease on new 911 call center, possibly raising phone fees...
-
'He should be in jail': Mom who lost children in crash furious...
-
Police looking for bike-riding carjackers tied to multiple shootings; BR judge's assistant...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge