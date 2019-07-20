78°
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary home

Source: WBRZ
ZACHARY - Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a thief who made off with a puppy after breaking into a home last week.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the theft happened July 11 at the Sweetbriar Trailer Park on Samuels Road. Surveillance video captured the burglar stealing several items, including the victim's pet.

The dog was described as a brown and white Pit Bull. A family member tells investigators the dog was being trained to help his blind owner get around. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

