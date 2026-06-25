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Livingston Parish officials hold fentanyl awareness event at Killian church
KILLIAN — Officials in Livingston Parish held a presentation at Killian First Baptist Church Wednesday to warn people about the dangers of drugs, with a focus on fentanyl.
The event was part of their "One Pill Can Kill" initiative. Officials used the presentation to educate attendees on the effects of fentanyl, offer resources and answer questions.
A spokesperson for the group told WBRZ that spreading awareness is their top priority.
"Well the hope is they won't do opioid to begin with and if they're struggling with opioids, if they're struggling with any kind of situation through family dynamics or through themselves, we're hoping that they'll take some the stuff that we tell them and some of the things that we offer them," Opioid Instructor Tim Henderson said.
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Officials said they plan to host these events more often.
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