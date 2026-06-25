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Trump and Senator Cassidy clash at Capitol Hill lunch over Iran war authority
WASHINGTON — A lunch meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican senators on Capitol Hill turned into a shouting match after Sen. Bill Cassidy pressed the president about the Iran war.
Cassidy said Trump asked the group why some Republicans joined Democrats to push back against his military authority in the conflict. Cassidy said he stood up and told the president the war's objectives were not achieved and that he wanted answers directly from Trump.
That exchange escalated quickly. According to Cassidy, Trump called him a "lunatic" during the confrontation.
"The president didn't want to hear my question, interrupted me, I didn't care to be interrupted," Cassidy said. "I felt like I was trying to get answers for the American people and I'm not gonna be bullied when I'm trying to get answers for the American people," Cassidy said.
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Cassidy told reporters he makes no apologies for standing up to the president. Trump, speaking afterward, called it "a really great meeting" but said he didn't like "a few people."
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