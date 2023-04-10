71°
Deputies investigating triple shooting in Prairieville over the weekend

55 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, April 10 2023
PRAIRIEVILLE - Three people were reportedly shot after an argument inside a hookah lounge in Ascension Parish led to gunfire in the parking lot. 

Deputies arrived at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza Avenue around 11:47 p.m. Saturday night to find several vehicles struck by bullets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office soon learned that three people were hit by gunfire. 

All three victims are expected to survive. 

Everyone involved in the shooting fled before law enforcement arrived. It did not appear that any arrests had been made as of Monday. 

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.

