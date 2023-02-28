Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Livingston Parish Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment on Buddy Ellis Road off Juban Road. Deputies found two people dead, one of them killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.
Family members at the scene identified the two killed as 26-year-old Anthony Larven Self Jr. and 45-year-old Deshun Einns, who was said to be the husband of Self's mother. It's still unclear who shot whom.
"While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working a domestic-related murder/suicide at this hour," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Trending News
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown...
-
Southeastern students, faculty dealing with no internet for days
-
Deputies seized more than 90,000 deadly doses of fentanyl in East Baton...
-
Ascension Parish holds public meeting about location of new animal shelter
-
Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs