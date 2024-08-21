91°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies identify couple accused of stealing multiple bottles of alcohol
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Walmart.
On social media, deputies say the two were caught stealing multiple bottles of alcohol. They were caught attempting to do so again in a separate incident. They were seen leaving in a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado.
Trending News
In a later post, the sheriff's office said the people had been identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...
-
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
-
Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying...
-
Man who killed his child's mother in 2016 sentenced to 30 years...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifies candidate for 2nd District judgeship