Deputies find body of woman who drowned in Tickfaw River

2 hours 43 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, July 17 2022 Jul 17, 2022 July 17, 2022 7:14 PM July 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - Deputies found the body of a woman who has been missing since Thursday in the Tickfaw River, authorities said. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department, 70-year-old Lee Ann Collette was reported missing Thursday.

Sheriff Jason Ard said an air team spotted a floating inner tube, which led to deputies finding Collette's body. 

Sheriff Ard said there were no signs of foul play. Collette's home is on the river and she often goes swimming in the area behind her house. 

