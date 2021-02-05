Latest Weather Blog
Deputies discover suspected dogfighting operation and large amount of narcotics during search warrant
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested three people after they discovered a suspected dogfighting operation during a search warrant on Thursday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was serving a search warrant around 6:30 a.m. related to drugs when they stumbled upon what appeared to be a dogfighting ring and operation on Marie Dr. in Hammond.
Authorities seized a large number of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a single stack handgun with a silencer suppressor and cash from the scene.
With assistance from the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control, 12 dogs chained or attached to trees in the backyard of the residence were rescued.
When officials searched the property they found tools commonly used to train dogs to fight and medical supplies. In the backyard a 10 x 10 wooden box was found, where officials believe the dog fights happen.
The owner of the residence, 44–year–old Brown (a.k.a Brisco), a registered sex offender, was charged with:
-Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II
-Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)
-Drug Paraphernalia
-Animal Cruelty
-Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
-Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS
-Dog Fighting
-Training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting
-Possession of CDS IV narcotics
-Possession of CDS II (Meth)
-Duties of a registered sex offender to report a change of address.
Zanobya Abron Brown, 32, and 20-Year-old Tyler Pines, who also live at the residence, were arrested and charged with:
Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II
Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)
Drug Paraphernalia
Animal Cruelty
Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS
Dog Fighting
training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting
Possession of CDS IV narcotics
Possession of CDS II (Meth)
