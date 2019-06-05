Deputies: Cox trailer, 9 generators stolen from Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief responsible for taking a Cox Communications trailer and several generators over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the theft happened Sunday at PriceCo Supply on Greenwell Springs Road. Investigators say the white trailer with Cox decals, six Alpha generators and three Honda generators were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.