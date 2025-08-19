95°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies ask for public's help finding man accused of felony burglary
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man accused of breaking into someone's home.
Barnell Vanshun Doughty Jr., 18, allegedly broke into a residence in St. Helena Parish and burglarized it on June 27.
According to SHPSD, Doughty is 6-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted for felony simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Trending News
SHPSD asks anyone with information about Doughty's whereabouts to call them at 225-222-4413 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Powerball climbs to $605M jackpot
-
US patients can now get Ozempic for half price if they can...
-
US pediatricians' new COVID-19 shot recommendations differ from CDC advice
-
70 for 70: A look at the career of Brooks Read, an...
-
Mary Bird Perkins hosting 'Barbershop Bash' to raise prostate cancer awareness
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice