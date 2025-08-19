Deputies ask for public's help finding man accused of felony burglary

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man accused of breaking into someone's home.

Barnell Vanshun Doughty Jr., 18, allegedly broke into a residence in St. Helena Parish and burglarized it on June 27.

According to SHPSD, Doughty is 6-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for felony simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

SHPSD asks anyone with information about Doughty's whereabouts to call them at 225-222-4413 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.