Deputies ask for an end to harassment of those arrested for animal cruelty

PONCHATOULA - On the heels of three teenagers being arrested for a viral animal cruelty video, deputies have asked for an end to the harassment of one of alleged suspects in the case.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said dozens of boxes have been sent to the address of one of the suspects in the animal cruelty case. While they did not specify what was inside the boxes, deputies said they and other agencies wasted hundreds of dollars to make sure they were safe and did not contain hazardous materials. Nothing dangerous was discovered.

The TPSO said for anyone else thinking of continuing the harassment, officials encourage you to "redirect your passion and efforts for change toward your own community." Instead of spending money on shipping and packaging, donate to a local shelter, or help out dogs who don't have homes instead of "trying to intervene in the already-rehomed future of this dog."

Deputies also addressed rumors circulating, saying that there were no additional animals in the primary suspect's home and that the dog in the video has been rehomed outside of the parish away from the suspects' families.