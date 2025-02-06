Deputies arrest man who allegedly used home to make crack after traffic stop in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE — A traffic stop led to deputies uncovering a crack cocaine manufacturing operation running out of a Mandeville home and arresting an alleged drug dealer.

On Saturday, St. Tammany Parish deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 59 in Mandeville after a black Ford Raptor veered out of its lane on the road. Deputies identified the driver as 55-year-old Raymond Matos.

Deputies said Matos had 1.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in the truck.

After uncovering these items, detectives went to Matos' home off Hoffman Road in Mandeville and found more suspected drugs and drug-manufacturing equipment.

Deputies seized 268 grams of suspected cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine, one Schedule II prescription pill, drug paraphernalia including scales, scouring pads, glass pipes and packaging material, as well as $9,000 in cash.

Deputies also found items used in a "home operation" to manufacture crack cocaine such as measuring cups, baking soda and a microwave.

Matos was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Correctional Center on drug possession, drug dealing and operation of a clandestine lab charges, as well as various traffic violations.