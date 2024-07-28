87°
Deputies arrest man who allegedly assaulted fiancee, fled into woods
CENTRAL - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his fiancee and fled into the woods off Frenchtown Road and Planchet Road.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Central Police Department, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police searched the area and did not locate him until around 3:40 p.m.
The fiancee did not need to be transported. The man was arrested for domestic battery but has not yet been identified.
