Deputies arrest man on more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after finding sick puppies in home

LACOMBE — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish rescued eight sick puppies from a Lacombe home owned by a man accused of animal cruelty.

Deputies on Saturday also booked Steven Sims, 36, on an outstanding warrant for six previous counts of animal cruelty in a separate case.

Sims is accused of keeping the puppies in very poor conditions inside a screened-in porch at his Shady Pine Road home. Deputies found him at a nearby gas station and arrested him.

Sims was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a total of 14 counts of animal cruelty.

St. Tammany Parish Animal Services took possession of the puppies, deputies noted.