Deputies arrest man for allegedly beating wife to death after her body was found in her Gonzales home
GONZALES - Deputies arrested a man allegedly responsible for the beating death of his wife after she was found inside her home in late June.
Sonia Escalante-Baca, 43, was found dead inside her home on LA-74 June 29. She had died from what appeared to be blunt-force injuries to her head. Investigators who had spoken with the victim's relatives said they do not believe it was a random attack.
Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested her husband, Joseph Fogle, 38, for Escalante-Baca's death. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for second-degree murder.
