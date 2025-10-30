Deputies arrest man accused of stealing ATV, credit cards from dead Livingston Parish resident's home

HOLDEN — A man was arrested Thursday by Livingston Parish deputies after he allegedly stole from a James Chapel Road home where a deceased Livingston Parish resident used to live.

Deputies began their investigation into 40-year-old Jeremy Wayne Mitchell when they found several long guns, a jewelry box, a lock box, tools and narcotics during a traffic stop on a four-wheeler, which itself was later learned to be stolen.

Mitchell allegedly burglarized the James Chapel Road house earlier after he made a couple passes at the home.

Deputies said he then took the items back to a home he was using in Holden using the stolen ATV.

A raid of the Holden home yielded guns, bank bags and the deceased resident's documents, wallet and credit cards.

"Fortunately, through the hard work of these deputies, we were able to return items to the family members of the deceased," deputies said.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on various drug, gun and theft charges on a bond of more than $325,000.