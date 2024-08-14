Deputies arrest man accused of leading multi-parish pursuit, resisting arrest

PAINCOURTVILLE — A man was arrested in Paincourtville for fleeing a traffic stop and resisting arrest when deputies caught up to him after leading a cross-parish pursuit.

Barry LeBlanc, 58, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest by force, violating traffic control signals and disregarding a stop sign, deputies said.

Assumption Parish deputies said they first tried to stop a car near the La. 70 Spur at Paincourtville on a traffic violation. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and lead a deputy on a pursuit east on La. 70 to La. 3089 into Ascension Parish. Deputies said the suspect ignored an Ascension Parish deputy when crossing into Donaldsonville.

The suspect, later identified as LeBlanc, resisted arrest when the pursuit ended in Plattenville, deputies said.

LeBlanc was eventually brought to a local hospital for "treatment of a medical issue." Deputies later clarified that the medical issue arose before the arrest.

After being released from the hospital, LeBlanc was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.