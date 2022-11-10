Deputies arrest man accused of firing shots at Donaldsonville apartment complex

DONALDSONVILLE - An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man after an incident at an Ascension Parish apartment complex Thursday morning.

Deputies say Ronya Jones was arrested in connection with an attempted homicide. Thursday morning, deputies responded to the Oak Villa Apartments in Donaldsonville in reference to a car being shot at.

Investigators learned that Jones had gotten into an argument with an acquaintance at the complex and fired a gun at that person as they drove off. He then reportedly ran to a nearby home but fled as deputies arrived.

Officers were able to track Jones down Friday morning thanks to an anonymous tip. He was arrested and booked on charges of illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.