32-year-old bicyclist killed in Hammond hit-and-run crash; deputies ask for help identifying driver
HAMMOND — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hammond over the weekend, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
TPSO deputies said Shawn Paul Schech, 32, was riding his bike eastbound along Old Covington Highway just after midnight on Sunday when he was struck by a car traveling in the same direction. Deputies say the driver of the car did not stop.
Schech later died of his injuries, TPSO added.
TPSO detectives believe the car that hit Schech was a maroon, 2013-2015 Toyota Avalon. Deputies have asked for the public's help in identifying the driver of the other vehicle.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crash call 985-748-8147 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
This is the third time in several days that a pedestrian was struck by a car in Tangipahoa Parish. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car along Crapanzano Road, while on Saturday, Louisiana State Police responded to reports of another pedestrian hit near Loranger.
“Sadly, this one led to a loss of life,” Sheriff Gerald Sticker said. “We need all motorists to remember to share the road with bicyclists by giving them at least 3 feet of space when passing. At the same time, bicyclists need to remember to follow all traffic signals and signs and always ride as far to the right as possible, in the same direction as traffic. And no matter the type of crash, everyone involved should always stop and report the incident to first responders.”
