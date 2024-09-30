85°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest juvenile detention center guard accused of inappropriate communications with inmate
HAMMOND — A former guard at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center accused of inappropriate communications with a juvenile inmate was arrested, deputies said.
Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested Sunday on one count each of obscenity and malfeasance in office.
Johnson had been a guard at the facility since August, deputies added. She was fired after the investigation began.
Trending News
Deputies said that facility staff became aware of unauthorized communications containing inappropriate content allegedly initiated by Johnson toward a 17-year-old inmate. Deputies said that there was no physical contact between Johnson and the teen. Johnson did however admit to lewd communication and was placed under arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 The Pantry hosting final 2024 donation day event Monday morning at...
-
Louisiana farmers balance rice and crawfish during year-round farming cycle
-
158-year-old Baton Rouge church holds service encouraging community to vote
-
Two people displaced in an apartment fire, officials looking for the cause
-
Previously convicted drug dealer arrested after deputies search three homes, find fentanyl,...