85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest juvenile detention center guard accused of inappropriate communications with inmate

1 hour 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2024 Sep 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 4:28 PM September 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A former guard at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center accused of inappropriate communications with a juvenile inmate was arrested, deputies said.

Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested Sunday on one count each of obscenity and malfeasance in office. 

Johnson had been a guard at the facility since August, deputies added. She was fired after the investigation began.

Trending News

Deputies said that facility staff became aware of unauthorized communications containing inappropriate content allegedly initiated by Johnson toward a 17-year-old inmate. Deputies said that there was no physical contact between Johnson and the teen. Johnson did however admit to lewd communication and was placed under arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days