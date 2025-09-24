Deputies arrest brother of Darrow murder suspect, accuses him as accessory in killing of 18-year-old

DARROW — Ascension Parish deputies said Wednesday that they arrested a second suspect connected to the August killing of 18-year-old Ty’Jon Comery in Darrow.

Deputies said that 31-year-old Charles Ray Jackson Jr. was arrested Tuesday. Earlier this month, Charles Jackson's 17-year-old brother, Peyton Jackson, was arrested for the Aug. 28 murder of Comery on Brown Extension Road.

The elder Jackson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.