Deputies arrest teenager accused of killing 18-year-old in August fatal shooting in Darrow

1 hour 52 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, September 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DARROW — On Thursday, deputies arrested a teenager accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Darrow at the end of August. 

Peyton Jackson, 17, was arrested after the Aug. 28 killing of Tyjon Comery.

According to deputies, Jackson shot Comery inside a Brown Extension Road home. Deputies noted that the two were close acquaintances. 

Jackson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

