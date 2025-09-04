Deputies arrest teenager accused of killing 18-year-old in August fatal shooting in Darrow

DARROW — On Thursday, deputies arrested a teenager accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Darrow at the end of August.

Peyton Jackson, 17, was arrested after the Aug. 28 killing of Tyjon Comery.

According to deputies, Jackson shot Comery inside a Brown Extension Road home. Deputies noted that the two were close acquaintances.

Jackson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.