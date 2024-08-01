Deputies accuse Prairieville woman of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and videos' to minors

PRAIRIEVILLE — A woman was arrested for having sex with a minor multiple times and sending lewd photos and videos to three others, Ascension Parish deputies said.

Leeann Yammarino, 43, was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deputies said they began investigating Yammarino after a 15-year-old male told deputies that he and Yammarino had sex twice. It was during the investigation that deputies also learned that Yammarino also sent the victim and three separate teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 lewd images and videos of herself, the deputies said.

Yammarino was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.