Denver Nuggets knock out Lakers in NBA Western Conference Finals game four

LOS ANGELES - The Denver Nuggets knocked the Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA playoff race with a tight 113-111 game four win on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who averaged near 28 points in the series had a huge game four posting 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the win as Denver advances to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history.

Denver's Jamal Murray scored 25 points and was pivotal in a last-second defensive stop against the Lakers LeBron James.

James finished with 40 points after the highest-scoring postseason half of his career, but even the top scorer in NBA history couldn’t keep the deep, dynamic Nuggets from their sixth consecutive victory overall.