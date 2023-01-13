Latest Weather Blog
Dennis Allen returning for second season as Saints' head coach
NEW ORLEANS - During the end of the season press conference, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed that Dennis Allen will come back for his second season as head coach.
Allen is coming off of a 7-10 season and has a record of 15-38 as a head coach. It was the Saints' first losing season since 2016.
"7-10 wasn't what our expectations were coming into the season," Loomis said. "We didn't make the playoffs, so obviously we're not happy about that. And yet, I also thought that, man, there was a lot of really positive things that happened during the course of the season that give me optimism going forward."
Regarding former head coach Sean Payton, Loomis says he has given permission to the Texans, Cardinals and Broncos to interview him. Loomis said any team that wants Payton must first agree to compensation on a trade.
